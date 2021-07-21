Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has started intensive training for the upcoming film Tiger 3. He will be returning to the screens as an eponymous spy character. On Tuesday night, Salman shared his intensive workout video where is he seen pumping his biceps and fans on social media have gone berserk over how hard Salman Khan is working for reviving the role. In the video, Salman Khan gives a glimpse of his beast mode where he is seen sitting inside the gym and working out. The video is shot from the mirror so his look is not revealed. Salman captioned the post as, “I think this guy is training for Tiger3 (sic).” The theme music of Tiger Zinda Hai also plays in the background.Also Read - Somy Ali On Salman Khan: 'I Don’t Know How Many Girlfriends He Has Had Since I Left'

One of the actor’s fans wrote to him that this is one of the best inspirations. “Bhai kl hm v kiye the muscles strain ho gya h itna bhayanak inspiration mt dijiye”, wrote a fan. “Salman Bhai…. Itni si baat hai, hume aapse pyaar hai..!! 😍❤️”, wrote another fan. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif To Resume Shooting on THIS Date | New Details Here

Watch the video shared by Salman Khan here:

Tiger 3 also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini. Tentatively titled Tiger 3, the film is expected to release sometime next year.

Apart from this, the makers of the movie have also decided to head for an international shoot after August 15 with Salman, Katrina and others. Earlier it was decided that makers will reconstruct a replica of a Middle-Eastern market set in Mumbai. “With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country after August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” a source told Mid-Day.