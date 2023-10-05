Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Ends Feud With Arijit Singh: What Exactly Happened 9 Years Ago?

Salman Khan Ends Feud With Arijit Singh: What Exactly Happened 9 Years Ago?

Here's What Happened between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh? 9-year-old video from award night goes viral. Watch!

Salman Khan Ends Feud With Arijit Singh What Exactly Happened 9 Years Ago

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh’s nine-year-old cold war has just ended as a video of the singer has gone viral where we saw him leaving Salman’s galaxy apartment in Mumbai. Fans have been speculating that the feud is over between the two. In the video, Arijit was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) as he donned a beige-colored t-shirt. One of the fans of Salman shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Trending Now

Watch the video of Arijit Singh coming out of Salman Khan’s residence:



The singer and the actor got into a tiff almost nine years ago at an award function that Salman was hosting. Arijit, who bagged the award for Best Playback Singer for his stellar work in the ‘Aashiqui 2’ album. However, the announcement for the Best Singer happened during the wee hours as usually happens in Bollywood award ceremonies. The singer, who had dozed off by then, arrived late on stage only to be mocked by Salman to which Arijit casually replied, “Sir aap log itna late kar dete hain”. This didn’t go down well with the ‘Tere Naam’ actor and that’s when the relationship between the two went awry.



Following this, Arijit apologised to Salman on text many times as he lost two films. He was denied a chance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Worst of all? His version of ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in Sultan was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

You may like to read

Arijit Singh later took to Facebook in 2016 to issue a public apology to Salman to mend the relationship but soon took it down, and has since then kept silent.

Arijit is perhaps the only artist in the Hindi film industry, whose career didn’t take a hit despite being on not-so-good terms with Salman.

With Arijit’s spotting at Salman’s house it seems the two have ended their feud after nine years and a collaboration may very well be on the cards mediated by music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who is composing the music for Salman’s next film Tiger 3 and has been the mentor to Arijit for close to 20 years now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES