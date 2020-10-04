Actor Salman Khan has resumed the shoot for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On October 4, Sunday, Salman took to social media to share a picture from the set and shared that it ‘feels good’ to be back to work. He can be seen wearing a black Louis Vuitton jacket with a graphic print on the back. “Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months … feels good #Radhe,” Salman wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

The Prabhudeva directorial will be shot over 15 days at ND Studious in Karjat, outskirts of Mumbai, followed by patchwork at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. For the safety of the cast and crew, the crew will be put at a hotel close to ND Studious to avoid travel. The makers have restricted for the duration of the shoot. The co-producer of Radhe, Sohail Khan, listed out the precautions on the sets to Times of India, "A health and safety officer, along with a doctor and ambulance, will be stationed on the set. Signage and colour bands for bifurcation of the team will be followed, along with government mandates on insurance. A team of specially trained personnel has been inducted to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use according to the guidelines provided."

The film is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff among others in important roles.