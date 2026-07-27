Salman Khan gets BIG relief as Delhi High Court orders removal of Kala Hiran links from social media

A legal battle surrounding the film Kala Hiran has taken a new turn after the Delhi High Court questioned the makers and issued directions over online content linked to the project.

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Delhi High Court directs Kala Hiran links removal (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received interim relief in his legal battle against the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of the film’s promotional links from social media platforms including X and YouTube while hearing the actor’s petition. The case has drawn significant attention as it involves allegations that the film is inspired by the long-running blackbuck case associated with Salman Khan. During the hearing, the court also made strong observations against the conduct of the film’s producer Amit Jani.

Delhi High Court orders removal of Kala Hiran’s social media links

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed that links related to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy be removed from X and YouTube until further proceedings. The order came while the court was hearing Salman Khan’s petition against the film and its promotional material.

During the hearing the court strongly criticised producer Amit Jani’s conduct. Addressing his legal team the bench remarked that his “audacity seems to have increased because no order was passed the last time.” The court further observed that no individual is above the law and said such conduct could not be accepted even when dealing with an ordinary citizen.

Arguments presented by both sides

The hearing saw detailed arguments from both parties regarding the teaser and the film’s subject. Representing Amit Jani the producer’s lawyer argued that the released material was only a teaser and did not violate Salman Khan’s personality rights. The defence also stated that Salman Khan’s name was not directly mentioned in the teaser and that it contained no deepfake or AI-generated content. According to the producer’s legal team public events cannot be exclusively protected under personality rights.

On the other hand Salman Khan’s counsel argued that the film appears to draw inspiration from the blackbuck case involving the actor. The legal team pointed out that Salman has already been acquitted in three of the four blackbuck-related cases while the sentence in the remaining case has been stayed. The actor’s lawyer further claimed that the film could create a negative perception against Salman Khan and influence public opinion.

How the legal dispute began?

The controversy began when Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate stay on the release of Kala Hiran. He also requested the removal of all promotional material including posters teasers and other online content linked to the film.

Earlier this month the High Court had deferred the matter after the makers assured the court that the film would neither be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification nor released until further orders.

Producer Amit Jani’s earlier stand

Following the legal notice producer Amit Jani rejected Salman Khan’s allegations. He maintained that the film is not a biopic on the actor and claimed it is based on information already available in the public domain. Jani also stated that the story focuses on the Bishnoi community and its commitment to wildlife conservation rather than the personal life of Salman Khan. According to him the objections were premature because only limited promotional material had been released at that stage.

Why Kala Hiran is a controversial film for Salman Khan?

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has become controversial because of its reported connection with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The controversy traces back to October 1998 when Salman Khan was accused of hunting two endangered blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. The Bishnoi community, which considers the blackbuck sacred and has historically protected the animal, pursued legal action in the matter.