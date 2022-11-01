Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government has taken this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier. Just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. Salim Khan’s security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.Also Read - Salman Khan Teases Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif About Vicky Kaushal, Says Would Like to 'Spy' as Ghost- WATCH

After the threat letter, Salman submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon license for his own protection. As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening Salman Khan and his father was to create an atmosphere to show their power.

What is Y+ Plus Security?

Under the Y+ security cover, five personnel — a CRPF commander and four constables — are stationed at a protectee's residence. Six personal security officers (PSOs) are deployed with the protectee on a rotational basis in three shifts. This means that two PSOs are with the protectee at all times.

Apart from Salman, the security of Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher has also been increased as they have been given X-category security.