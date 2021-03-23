Salman Khan Gifts Being Human E-Bike Worth Rs 53,999 to Rahul Vaidya- Check Pics

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya shares an amazing post on Instagram, revealing the gift he got from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The gift sent by love is an electronic bike from Being Human. Rahul shared a series of pictures, thanking the host of the reality show. “Finally got my hands on riding the Being Human E-Bike gifted by @beingsalmankhan ! The experience is amazing since I love being outdoors & doing cardio. 🚲😊✌🏻 #cycling #ebikes #outdoors #rahulvaidya”, wrote Rahul. The 22 kgs eco-friendly ride is priced at Rs 53,999 on Being Human’s website. The motor used inside the e-bike is a 250W brushless DC Motor with a voltage of 36 W. The batteries inside Being Human BH27 are Lithium-ion Battery 36V, 7.8 amp powered by Samsung cell that takes 3-4 hours charging time. Rahul Vaidya was gifted a black and red e-bike. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya vs Nikki Tamboli: Singer Asks Fans to 'Come Out of Bigg Boss Mode'

Check out the post shared by Rahul Vaidya:

Being Human E-Bike model number BH27:

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga commented on Rahul Vaidya’s post, “Gifted by Salman sir is a prized possession 😍”.

Rahul Vaidya has always impressed Salman Khan with his intelligent mind and game strategies. . During the mid-season finale, Salman slammed Rahul for his ‘lack of enthusiasm, lack of interest towards the show’. Later, Salman criticized Rahul for walking out, only to return a few days later, and labeled him a quitter. The host always motivated Vaidya to play the best Bigg Boss game. Out of the lot, there was one person who impressed Salman with his behavior which came out as a real emotion of sympathy for all. In one of the episodes, Salman took an opportunity to appreciate Rahul and said that he is the only person with crystal clear thoughts and ideas in the show. He lauded the contestant for standing by each of the contestants be it in their good or bad and said, “Humdardi ka asli emotion sirf aap me dekhne ko mila is pure season mein,” as he mentioned instances when Rahul stood by Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Devoleena.