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Salman Khan gives BIG update, locks film with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu director Vamshi Paidpally, shoot to begin from…

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, best known for Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, for an upcoming action film, now officially confirmed after weeks of speculation. Sharin

Published date india.com Updated: March 30, 2026 12:45 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Salman Khan gives BIG update, locks film with Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu director Vamshi Paidpally, shoot to begin from…

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, best known for Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, for an upcoming action film, now officially confirmed after weeks of speculation. Sharing the update, the actor hinted at the shoot timeline with a powerful note, saying “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se” as he gears up to begin filming from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju, building strong excitement around the much-awaited project.

Check out the official announcement post of Salman Khan here

*This copy is getting updated*.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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