Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan gives BIG update, locks film with Thalapathy Vijays Varisu director Vamshi Paidpally, shoot to begin from…

Salman Khan gives BIG update, locks film with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu director Vamshi Paidpally, shoot to begin from…

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, best known for Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, for an upcoming action film, now officially confirmed after weeks of speculation. Sharin

Salman Khan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, best known for Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, for an upcoming action film, now officially confirmed after weeks of speculation. Sharing the update, the actor hinted at the shoot timeline with a powerful note, saying “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se” as he gears up to begin filming from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju, building strong excitement around the much-awaited project.

Check out the official announcement post of Salman Khan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

*This copy is getting updated*.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.