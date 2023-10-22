Home

Salman Khan gave a witty response to Kangana Ranaut as she asked him to flirt with her on Bigg Boss 17 - Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan Gives Witty Reply to Kangana Ranaut as She Asks Him to Flirt: 'Agle 10 Saal me...'

Salman Khan Gives Witty Reply to Kangana Ranaut on Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan grooved with Kangana Ranaut on Weekend Ka Vaar episode as the latter came to promote her upcoming patriotic actioner Tejas in Bigg Boss 17. Salman and Kangana also engaged in some fun interaction about co-stars, shooting experience, flirting and future plans. The actress shares a good rapport with the actor as she has previously also appeared on many seasons of Bigg Boss. She also attends the festive parties of Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan. Kangana also made a special cameo in Salman’s action-comedy Ready (2011), co-starring Asin.

KANGANA RANAUT AND SALMAN KHAN GROOVE IN BIGG BOSS 17:

KANGANA RANAUT ASKS SALMAN KHAN TO FLIRT WITH HER

In the viral promo Salman asks Kangana, “Jab koi co-star aapke saath flirt karta ho, tab kya (What if a co-star tries to flirt with you)?” She replies, “Agar mujhse koi flirt kare aur aapke jaise handsome ho toh main dil se kaam karungi (If someone flirts with me and that person is handsome like you then I will work with all my heart).” He then quizzes her, “Kya bolengi return mein? (What will you say in return)” The actress tells, “Depend karta hai unhone kya kaha (It depends on what they will say). Ek baar aap apni flirting skills yaha display karenge (Will you display your flirting skills here for once)? Wo charm aapka sab ladkiya dekhna chahengi (All women would like to see your charm).” The actor then states that, “You look very beautiful. Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho (What are your plans for the next ten years)?”

WATCH KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM BIGG BOSS 17:

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming aerial action-thriller Tejas. She is portaying former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The actress is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

