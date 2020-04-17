Actor Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel Farmhouse but his fans definitely don’t know that he’s not alone there and has a company of around 20 people. It is believed that many of these friends and family members had gone to meet him to discuss their respective work but got stuck due to the immediate stay-at-home announcement by the government of India that was later followed by a nationwide lockdown. This made around 20 odd people left with no other option but to stay at Salman’s beautiful property on the outskirts of Mumbai. Also Read - Angry Salman Khan Sends Out Sharp Message to 'Jokers' Who Disobey Lockdown - Watch Video

Except for Salman, the other prominent names that are currently spending their lockdown days at the Panvel farmhouse are Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Alvira Agnihotri-Atul Agnihotri, Abhiraj Minawala-his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma-Ayush Sharma, Nirvaan Khan and his few friends, Waluscha D’Souza, Saiee Manjrekar, Salman’s mother Salma and a few staff members. A report in Mid-Day reveals that Salman had gone to Panvel to discuss his next film Mulshi Pattern remake with Minawala and his wife. At the same time, Atul-Alvira and their friend Waluscha travelled there to spend a fun weekend while Jacqueline decided to see Salman discuss her then-upcoming music video Genda Phool with Badshah. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik Spills The Beans on His Next With Pankaj Tripathi Presented by Salman Khan Films

The report quoted a source close to the actor saying, “Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma joined them along with wife Arpita and their kids. They were in for a surprise when the state government issued a stay-at-home order, followed by the nationwide lockdown. Now, there are about 22 people holed up in the estate, including Sohail’s son Nirvaan, his three friends and the staff.” The source added that it’s a sprawling property with at least nine bedrooms and two pools. This means that social distancing and maintaining other protocols to save themselves from the coronavirus are not a problem. Also Read - Salman Khan Sets Example of Communal Harmony Amid Coronavirus Lockdown And That's How we Need to be United

The report also mentioned that there’s no chance for anyone to feel bored at the farmhouse or crave for fun as there are innumerable fun activities to do there. People can spend their time learning and performing some organic farming while others can simply take a dip at the pool or go horse-riding. In fact, the source said when Salman is not working on his next film, he’s spending time by going for horse-riding with Iulia. He also takes care of his mother – Salma in the afternoons. A full house then!