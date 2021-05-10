Mumbai: After Seeti Maar and Dil De Diya, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released another peppy track and it’s called ‘Zoom Zoom’. This peppy track is already winning the audience’s hearts. Also Read - Missing Out on Entertainment During Covid? Complete List of Movies Releasing This May on OTT Platforms

The colourful location, peppy track, Disha Patani's hot dance moves and superstar Salman Khan's swag is making this song a complete blockbuster hit. The song begins with Disha Patani flagging off a race but then it switches to a location with Disha and Salman flaunting their super cool and sexy dance movies. In an hour, the song has received over 100 thousand likes on YouTube. Several of Salman's fans took to Twitter expressing excitement after the release of the song and called it a 'Chartbuster'.

Take a look at how fans are showering love on this track on social media:

Effortlessly perfect 🔥 Nailed it yet again…. @BeingSalmanKhan #ZoomZoom Such a fun song 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O5xghsHst6 — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) May 10, 2021

Song of the year

What a song yr 🔥 🔥

Blockbuster🔥😍

Amazing steps

Bhai ka charming look 😍

Salman with Disha 🔥 🔥🥵

Love you Salman bhai❤️❤️#ZoomZoom @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/nDVPyKalac — Syed._nawaz (@Beingnawaz5) May 10, 2021

Salman Khan took to Twitter sharing the song and wrote, “These are not the times for zoom zoom so watch n listen to #ZoomZoom at home. Plz be safe.”

Zoom Zoom is sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur while Sajid-Wajid has composed the music. The song is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves. You can watch the song here:

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release in theatres worldwide as well on the OTT platform on May 13. Alongside Salman Khan, the film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.