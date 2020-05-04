Actor Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned for helping the needy. In the difficult times when the whole nation is dealing with coronavirus pandemic and financial stress, the actor is making the most of it to help people. After depositing Rs. 3000 in the banks of Bollywood industry’s daily wage workers, the actor has contributed in large numbers to the people in need with ration supply. Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a video that features him and Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez among others loading the bags filled with ration on the truck. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Says 'Grateful to Salman Khan For Enriching Experience at Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown'

The Bharat actor captioned the video as, "Thanks for the contribution… thank you all@jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88."

Netizens were quick to react on the video as they trolled Salman Khan and others in the video for ignoring basic rules of lockdown. None of them were seen in a mask or gloves while transferring ration. They were also seen as not maintaining distance. It's good that the actor is helping the needy but the rules are rules and it cannot be broken or ignored.

Salman Khan is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was announced. He has been active on social media and is educating his fans through his social media handles.

A few days ago, he urged people to take up the Anna Daan challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of his two close friends preparing to distribute ration packets to the needy ones.