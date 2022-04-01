Vikrant Rona: The teaser for Vikrant Rona’s upcoming film is growing in size by the day. The Vikrant Rona release date teaser will be released in Hindi on April 2nd at 9.55 AM by superstar Salman Khan, one of the top stars in the Indian film industry. It was only yesterday, that some of India’s biggest superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal & Simbu announced they will be unveiling the release date teaser of actor Kichcha Sudeepa’s highly anticipated 3D fantasy film ‘Vikrant Rona‘!Also Read - Somy Ali Calls Out 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood,' Mentions Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Check Viral Post

To add to the excitement even further, superstar Salman Khan known for delivering the biggest Hindi blockbusters of all time will share the Hindi release date teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s ‘Vikrant Rona‘. While the makers have strategically and extravagantly planned the promotions of the mega-canvas film, it couldn’t get any bigger than roping in the superstar to announce the release date to the Hindi market. Also Read - Salman Khan Shares Inside Video of Nephew Ahil Khan's Mela-Themed Birthday: Fire Dance, Lights And Games- Watch

The film will be released in 4 different languages mainly and yesterday, the three superstars from different language industries unveiled the magnificent teaser of the movie in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil respectively; speaking volumes about the scale of the action-adventure has been mounted.

With 4 of the country’s biggest stars coming together to support and root for the film, one can only imagine everything in store for the audiences as Vikrant Rona promises a cinematic experience like never before.

Zee Studios had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc. ‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins.

