Bollywood actor Salman Khan who has recently received a death threat through a letter from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, received a gun license for self-protection. Mumbai police's statement read, "Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently".

Salman Khan has been under Lawrence Bishnoi's radar ever since the former got arrested in the blackbuck poaching case in 2007. However, the danger around him intensified when his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand promenade which read, "Tumhe Moose Wala jaisa kar denge (Will make you like Moose Wala).

