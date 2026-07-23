Salman Khan urges students to go home, offers Sonam Wangchuk homemade food in new post: ‘It’s done bro…’

Salman Khan shared another message on the ongoing student movement, asking Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike and reassuring students that action would be taken over the alleged NEET paper leak.

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Salman Khan issues second statement on NEET protest (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again spoken about the ongoing student movement linked to the alleged NEET paper leak. In his latest social media post, the actor appealed to students protesting in Delhi to return home, assuring them that their education and safety should remain the country’s top priority. He also expressed confidence that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged examination leak. Besides addressing students, Salman made a heartfelt appeal to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his hunger strike and even offering to send him home-cooked food.

Salman Khan shares another message on the student movement

Taking to social media, Salman Khan said students should not have to worry about their education or personal safety while participating in demonstrations. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding strict action against those allegedly responsible for the examination leak.

Salman wrote, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.” His message urged students to return to their families while expressing confidence that authorities would deal with the matter.

Salman Khan appeals to Sonam Wangchuk

Apart from addressing students, Salman Khan also sent a personal message to social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in support of the movement. The actor wrote, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home.” His offer to send home-cooked food drew attention online, with many users discussing the warm and personal tone of the message.

See Salman Khan’s viral post here

The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So… pic.twitter.com/89Ykfs5r4k — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 23, 2026

This is Salman Khan’s second statement

The latest post marks Salman Khan’s second public statement on the issue. In his earlier message, he had described the alleged NEET paper leak as a serious concern and stressed the need for a transparent and merit-based education system. He also said the student protests had begun peacefully and appealed for the movement not to become politically motivated. His earlier comments called for accountability and fairness in handling the controversy.

Why are students protesting?

The protests are being led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with students demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities. Demonstrators have been calling for greater transparency in the education system and accountability from those responsible.

The movement has continued for more than a month and has attracted support from students, parents, activists and public figures across the country.

Chalo Sansad march intensified the movement

The protests gained wider national attention after the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march organised in Delhi earlier this week. During the demonstration, clashes broke out between protesters and police, leading to the use of tear gas and baton action as authorities attempted to disperse the crowd. The incident sparked widespread reactions and renewed debate over the handling of peaceful demonstrations.