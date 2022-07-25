Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time. On Sunday, Iulia celebrated her birthday which was attended by Salman and his close friends and family. There are several pictures from the birthday bash shared by the singer that show delicious cakes. Also, we spotted Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur twinned in black for the big day. Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, music composer Sajid also joined them at the celebrations.Also Read - Cops Take Turns To Pose With Salman Khan Outside Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office, Video Viral

Along with the beautiful video, Iulia wrote, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there… no plan… just heart… friendship and… fun! My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july".

Fans on social media asked Iulia when will she marry Salman Khan. "Aap shaadi kab karre ho?". Another user said, "Happy birthday u beautiful person inside and out may god bless u both SK & u".

A look at Iulia Vantur’s birthday party photos:

A look at Iulia’s birthday cakes:

Salman and Iulia are often spotted at parties and family celebrations together. They are rumoured to be dating since several years but the two have never confirmed it themselves.