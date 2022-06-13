Pictures of superstars Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi posing together are breaking the internet. As Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram continue to soar high at the box office, Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted a success bash at his residence. Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and Salman Khan were among the attendees at the intimate celebration. Sharing pictures from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.Also Read - Vikram Beats KGF 2 in Tamil Nadu - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report After Day 9

Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi posing together

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022



In the images, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The trio's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users.

"Waah. What a moment," a netizen tweeted. "You all should work together in a film," another one commented.

Kamal Haasan also shared the same pictures on his Twitter handle and thanked Chiranjeevi for his sweet gesture. “Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us,” he tweeted.

Thank you @KChiruTweets gaaru. Was nice reminiscing our time together under KB. It was nice chatting up our mutual friend @BeingSalmanKhan bhai as well. Great evening. Thanks to all in your family who took care of us. https://t.co/jG2kTmsPPt — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2022

On a related note, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will be seen together for the first time in Telugu film ‘Godfather’. Salman has shot for an important cameo in this film, which will mark the Dabangg actor’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

Currently, Salman Khan is in Hyderabad busy shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which has been reportedly renamed as ‘Bhaijaan’ now.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram sets box-office on fire

Speaking of ‘Vikram’, the film is an action drama that also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Suriya appeared as Rolex in a cameo role. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in less than a week. Elated by the box office success of the film, Kamal Haasan had previously released a video thanking the audience for their response to Vikram.