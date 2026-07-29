Salman Khan joins The Alliance for special episode, cheers on Sohail Khan after Seema Sajdeh’s emotional exit -Watch

Salman Khan is set to make a special appearance on The Alliance to support his brother Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the reality show. Watch the viral video.

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Salman Khan (Pc-Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make a special appearance on The Alliance to cheer for his brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show. A video from the sets has already gone viral, showing Salman arriving in an all-denim outfit paired with a cowboy hat. He paused to greet the paparazzi before heading inside to shoot for the special episode.

Salman Khan to support Sohail Khan in The Alliance

Salman’s visit comes shortly after one of the most emotional moments of the season. Sohail was left heartbroken when his former wife, Seema Sajdeh, was eliminated from the competition. Seema had entered the show as a wildcard contestant alongside Sohail.

Seema’s eviction took place after she requested fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to vote her out. Although Kushal had the option of eliminating either Seema or Daisy Shah, he respected Seema’s decision and chose to evict her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sohail Khan opens up about his divorce with Seema Sajdeh

During the show, Sohail spoke candidly about his separation from Seema and admitted that his own behaviour played a major role in the breakdown of their marriage. In a conversation with Nikhil Chinapa, he was asked, “Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha?”

Sohail replied, “At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn’t going well), so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved.”

Despite their separation, Sohail spoke warmly about Seema and the bond they continue to share.

“She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it.”

Sohail and Seema’s relationship

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before getting married in 1998. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, they officially divorced in 2022.