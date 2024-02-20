Home

Salman Khan – Kapil Sharma Starrer ‘Sher Khan’ To Go On Floors? Sohail Khan Reveals Details

Recall when Kapil Sharma frequently joked about Sohail Khan's directorial venture, 'Sher Khan,' being shelved? Well, the filmmaker has now provided a significant update on the project.

Sohail Khan talks about Salman Khan's film 'Sher Khan'

Salman Khan’s film ‘Sher Khan’ is one of the most awaited movies. Around 13 years ago, Salman’s brother Sohail announced that he would direct the film. However, the film was shelved indefinitely due to VFX-related issues. Now, in a recent update, Suhail has revealed that the movie is back on track. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also features Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Sohail recently attended a promotional event for the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), during which he elaborated on the project while speaking to News18 Showsha.

Speaking about the reason behind putting the movie on hold, the director said, “That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’d written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.”

When discussing the incorporation of technology in Indian and Hollywood cinema, the filmmaker included, “That fear of thinking about creating something that would release three years later is something I needed to tame. I realised that I’ve to think of something that’s the future and not the present. That’s exactly where Marvel and DC films score. They pre-empt what’s going to happen. Our action is more human, so when we go into technology-based action, there’s a slack. We think of the present times while the rest of the world keeps moving on.”

Sohail Khan also disclosed plans to recommence work on his romantic comedy film “My Punjabi Nikah” in the near future. Aayush Sharma is set to headline the cast in this project. Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, the actor was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor will be next in The Bull.

