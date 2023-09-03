Home

Salman Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s Funny Bromance at Gadar 2 Bash Wins The Internet – Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s Bromance at Gadar 2 Bash: Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan were papped at Gadar 2 success bash hosted by Sunny Deol. The grand celebration saw many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon dazzling at the evening. Kartik and Salman were among the actors who rooted for Gadar 2. While Salman and Sunny share a strong bond, Kartik admitted himself being a fan of the Gadar 2 actor. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor greeted Salman as the latter arrived at the venue amid security. The duo hugged and smiled at each other.

WATCH SALMAN KHAN-KARTIK AARYAN’S BROMANCE CLIP FROM GADAR 2 BASH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

SALMAN KHAN-KARTIK AARYAN GREET EACH OTHER AT GADAR 2 SUCCESS PARTY

In the video Salman and Kartik are seen dressed in casuals. While Salman dons a black shirt and blue jeans. Kartik is seen wearing brown shirt and black trousers. The Tiger 3 actor asked Kartik to stand firm as they posed together indicating at his physique while the latter cracked up. A fan commented, “bhai ka swag nhi … god gift hai ❤️❤️.” Another fan wrote, “Good to see Aaryan respecting Salman khan ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A netizen took a funny dig and commented, “Nervous ho gaya ladka.” Apart from Salman and Kartik, Kabir Khan and Sara Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan were also present at Gadar 2 success party.

Salman recently released the poster of his upcoming spy action-thriller Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He took to his social media and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Kartik is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s sports-drama Chandu Champion based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

