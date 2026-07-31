Salman Khan kept eating biryani as he got PRP hair injections, recalls filmmaker Shailendra Singh

Salman Khan underwent Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment in which plasma extracted from a person's own blood is injected into the scalp to help manage hair loss.

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Salman Khan's PRP Therapy (PC- Viral Bhayani)

Filmmaker Shailendra Singh recently shared an unusual memory from one of his visits to Salman Khan‘s Galaxy Apartments. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, he recalled watching the actor calmly undergo a hair treatment while enjoying a plate of biryani, saying the moment showed him the effort that goes into maintaining a superstar’s image. Shailendra said Khan was sitting at his dining table, eating and looking into a mirror placed in front of him. According to him, Salman liked to have conversations while facing the mirror, so guests would often end up talking to his reflection.

As they chatted, a man entered the room wearing gloves, took out a syringe and began injecting Salman’s scalp. “I was looking at everything through the mirror and wondering what was happening,” Shailendra recalled. Salman, however, remained unfazed and continued eating his meal. Responding to Shailendra’s surprise, the actor reportedly said, “There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro.”

Salman han undergoes PRP therapy

Shailendra later learnt that Salman was undergoing Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment in which plasma extracted from a person’s own blood is injected into the scalp to help manage hair loss. He claimed the treatment was carried out several times a year. The revelation comes shortly after Salman surprised fans by sharing a gym selfie on Instagram, where he was seen sporting a bald look while showing off his toned physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan before being renamed. Reports also suggest that some portions are being reshot, although its release date is yet to be announced.

The actor also has SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, in the pipeline. The film is currently under production and is expected to release during Eid 2027.