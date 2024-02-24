Home

Salman Khan Kisses Mom Salma, Eats Fries With Nephew at Sharjah’s CCL Event, Fans Say ‘Family Ke Liye Kuch Bhi…’ – WATCH

Salman Khan saw the Mumbai Heroes take on Kerala Strikers in the Celebrity Cricket League's first game in Sharjah. He kissed his mom and ate fries with his little niece and nephew in the viral video - WATCH

Salman Khan and his family supported his brother Sohail Khan’s Mumbai Heroes squad at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) at the inaugural game of the season featuring Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. Salman, his mother Salma Khan, his brother, actor Sohail Khan, and his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, together with her children, attended the opening night of the CCL in Sharjah. Salman Khan has left internet users in amazement after one of the videos. Salman and his mother Salma can be seen talking when bhaijaan kisses his mother tenderly in the video. The viral video beautifully recorded Salma returning to her son’s heartwarming gesture. The ‘Tiger 3‘ actor even engaged his nephews in lighthearted conversation and consumed some fries as they were playing.

In addition, Salman Khan interacted with fans and waved to his admirers. The Bollywood superstar dressed in black shoes, jeans, and a blue shirt for the occasion. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “#ccl @mumbaiheroesofficial @sohailkhanofficial @jordy_patel @beingshera @prashantroyalty.”

Salman Khan at Sharjah’s CCL Event – Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The Grand League, which will feature 20 matches over three weekends across India, got underway Monday in Sharjah. With eight teams representing India’s major film industries—Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—CCL Season 10 will include almost 200 movie celebrities.

Mumbai Heroes is owned by Sohail; Riteish Deshmukh is the team captain while Salman Khan serves as the team’s brand ambassador. Other notable figures connected to CCL include Venkatesh, the Telugu Warriors’ brand ambassador; Akhil Akkineni, the Telugu Warriors’ captain; Sudeep, the Karnataka Bulldozers’ captain; Mohanlal, the Kerala Strikers’ co-owner; Indrajith, the Kerala Strikers’ captain; Manoj Tiwari, the Bhojpuri Dabbangs’ captain; Sonu Sood, the Punjab De Sher captain; and Boney Kapoor, owner of Bengal Tigers with Captain Jissu Sengupta.

