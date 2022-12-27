Salman Khan Kisses Sangeeta Bijlani at His Birthday Party, Fans Say ‘Bhai Ka Pehla Pyaar’ – See Viral Pics

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani, who once dated each other, share a cordial bond today. At the actor's 57th birthday party on Monday evening, he was seen planting a sweet kiss on Sangeeta's forehead. Check out their viral pictures here.

Salman Khan Kisses Sangeeta Bijlani at His Birthday Party, Fans Say 'Bhai Ka Pehla Pyaar' - See Viral Pics

Salman Khan kisses Sangeeta Bijlani: Actor Salman Khan hosted a birthday party on Monday evening where the who’s who of the film industry were spotted. The actor’s close friends including superstar Shah Rukh Khan joined the celebrations on his 57th birthday. While the fans are showering love on their beloved actor on social media, a special moment from the last night’s party is ruling their hearts.

A few viral pictures from the party on Instagram show Salman swiftly kissing his ex and former actor Sangeeta Bijlani as he escorts outside. The two once dated each other for over 10 years after which Sangeeta reportedly caught Salman cheating on her and they broke up. They share a cordial relationship today.

In the photos that are being widely shared by various fan clubs of Salman, he is seen holding Sangeeta’s face in his hand and planting a sweet kiss on her forehead. The two also greet the paps and wait for Sangeeta’s car to pick her up from outside Aayush Sharma’s building where the party was organised.

CHECK SALMAN KHAN KISSING SANGEETA BIJLANI IN VIRAL PHOTOS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The nostalgic fans couldn’t resist recalling the time when Salman and Sangeeta were close to each other. One user commented on the viral post and wrote, “Salman should have married her in the first place and life would have been so smooth. 💯🤔 (sic),” another said, “Bhai ka pahela pyar ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 (sic).”

Salman wore an all-black look in a basic T-shirt and a pair of leather pants on his birthday while Sangeeta was dressed brightly in a fully sequined blue wrap dress. The two indeed looked picture-perfect together. Didn’t they?