Bollywood actor Salman Khan's iconic film Tere Naam which revolved around the story of an obsessive lover became one of the best movies of his career and the actor was highly applauded for his breakthrough performance in the movie. However, in a recent interview, veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik revealed that during the shoot of the film, Salman knew that the fans and audience will like the movie but at the same time, it is going to pass on a wrong message to the youth and especially boys.

Talking about the same, Satish told Bollywoodlife, "There are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects. In fact, you wouldn't believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we're sending a wrong message to the youth. This isn't the kind of character we should show to the youth as they could get wrongly influenced by it. Salman has always been very conscious that way in what he shows to his fans on screen."

However, he added that according to him, all kinds of characters can be shown in movies. "We must ensure that such negative characters or those with shades of grey are not shown winning in the end," the director said, an advice he also followed in Tere Naam. Salman's character ends up in an asylum in the film. "As a viewer and filmmaker though, I believe that all kinds of characters, positive, negative and those with grey shades should be shown in cinema, but it's necessary to not show negative or grey characters winning in the end, like in Tere Naam," said the Udta Punjab actor.