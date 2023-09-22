Home

Salman Khan recently said that Rs 1000 Crore is the new box office benchmark at Maujaan Hi Maujaan trailer launch.

Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai…’ Box Office Failure: Salman Khan is known for his swagger and flamboyance both on-screen and off-screen. Apart from his charismatic screen presence, the actor is also praised for his sense of humour in real life. Salman has a huge popularity among the masses because of his one-liners in movies like Wanted, Dabanng, Kick, Sultan, etc. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor recently came forward in support of Gippy Grewal during the trailer launch of his Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan. Salman soke about the new Rs 500-600 Crore achievements at the box office.

“I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore” – #SalmanKhan at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer launch. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/NAII0TqvGJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 21, 2023

SALMAN KHAN TAKES A SLY DIG AT ‘KISI KA BHAI…’ BOX OFFICE FAILURE

During the media interaction, he said, “I think the ₹100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything would be ₹400-500-600 plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing these numbers. ₹100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be ₹1000 crore for a film right now.” Gippy stated that he is hopeful about his movie Maujaan Hi Maujaan also achieving box office feat based on Salman’s statement. The Punjabi actor opined, “When our films used to do business of ₹10-15 crore, we would be surprised. Last time, when asked if our film can do ₹100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying, then something huge will happen.” The Bollywood actor took a jibe on himself and told, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe (Don’t go by what I say brother, go by the movie as my predictions about by own films don’t seem to be working)”. Salman was hinting at his previous release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that didn’t fare well at the box office.

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special appearance in the spy actioner as Pathaan.

