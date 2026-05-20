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Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi over chaos during hospital visit: Pagal ho kya - Watch video

Salman Khan lashes out at paparazzi over chaos during hospital visit: ‘Pagal ho kya’ – Watch video

Salman Khan calls out paparazzi for being insensitive outside the hospital, expressing disappointment over attempts to seek attention during a difficult moment.

Salman Khan (PC-Instagram)

Salman Khan took to social media in the early hours of Wednesday to express his disappointment over the behaviour of paparazzi outside a hospital. In a series of emotional posts, the actor criticised and schooled members of the media for allegedly trying to capture moments during a difficult time. Salman wrote that he had always supported and interacted warmly with the press, ensuring they were respected and able to earn their livelihood. In the first selfie post on Instagram, Khan wrote, “If I see any press at a hospital enjoying my pain. The press that I have stood for interacted with taken care made sure that they also earn their bread n butter” (sic).

However, he expressed anger over what he described as attempts to gain attention and profit from someone’s pain and personal struggles. In another selfie post, he continued, “But if they wanna make money from my losses…. keep quiet, don’t enjoy. Bhai bhai bhai matrabhumi picture ki maaa ki aankh, pic imp hai ya life” (sic).

The actor also questioned whether people would behave similarly if one of their own family members were hospitalised, saying such situations should be handled with sensitivity rather than treated as an opportunity for pictures and publicity. The third post further read, “Aise main sau jala doonga. Bhai k ek bhai k dukh par agli baar try kar lena mere sath. Buss try kar lena …. Jab bhi tumhara koi hospital mai hoga kya mai aisa react karoonga ?” (sic).

In another post, Salman warned that despite being 60 years old, he had not forgotten how to fight back and would not tolerate disrespect. His posts quickly went viral on social media, with many fans and celebrities offering support to the actor in the comments. The fourth post by Khan read, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena, jail mein dalo ge haaa haaa” (sic).

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For the uninitiated, Salman Khan was seen losing his cool at paparazzi stationed outside a hospital in the city on Tuesday night, which he had visited. As soon as the photographers saw him coming out of the hospital, they started calling out his name for pictures. What reportedly irritated Salman was that the paparazzi, despite being outside a hospital, began shouting “Maatrubhumi” — the title of his highly anticipated film – seemingly in an attempt to get an update about its release.

Watch angry Salman Khan’s video:

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As the actor walked towards his car, he stopped and firmly asked the paparazzi to behave. Following this, the photographers apologised and stopped filming. Salman was heard saying, “Pagal ho kya?”

However, it’s not yet confirmed as to whom Salman paid a visit at the hospital.

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