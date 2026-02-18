Home

Salman Khan leaves Lilavati hospital worried as father Salim Khan battles medical emergency – Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was admitted to the ICU; doctors confirm he is stable.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital late Tuesday night, after his 90-year-old father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted following a sudden medical emergency. The legendary writer, known for his iconic contributions to Hindi cinema, reportedly experienced a sharp spike in blood pressure, which led to internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. Doctors have confirmed that the bleeding was caused by ruptured blood vessels, and Salim Khan has now been placed on ventilator support, receiving intensive care at the hospital.

Clad in a black T-shirt and cap, Salman maintained composure as he navigated through a crowd of paparazzi outside the hospital. In a video captured by media personnel, the actor was seen seated in his car, closing his eyes in silence, a moment that reflected the gravity of the situation.

This is a developing story…

