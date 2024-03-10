Home

Salman Khan Loses His Cool After Fan Tried Filming Him at Airport Without His Consent – WATCH

Salman Khan appeared visibly angry when a fan attempted to take photos of him without permission. The incident reportedly took place at an airport.

Salman Khan has always been a fan favourite. The actor is widely loved for his performances. Recently, Khan was seen setting the stage on fire with his power-pack performance at Anant and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Now, a video of Salman is doing rounds on the internet where the actor can be seen getting agitated with a fan when he tried to record him without his permission. The video was shared on Instagram by the same man.

Salman Gets Angry at a Fan

The video which has gone viral shows Salman walking with his security team when a fan took out his mobile phone and tried to record him at the airport. However, the actor lost his cool and was seen angrily reacting to the fan who tried to film him without his permission. Following a member of his security team’s attempt to intervene, Salman instructed firmly, “Turn off your phone!” Promptly, the fan complied, putting down his phone and offering an immediate apology.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was among various stars who graced the pre-wedding event of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The gala affair started on March 01, 2024, and continued till March 03, 2024. During these three days, everyone saw performances from Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali and others.

In one of the inside videos, Salman was seen grooving to Akon’s performance of his hit track Chammak Challo. Also, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani, tried to lift the Tiger 3 star on stage during the performance. When Anant couldn’t manage, he summoned Salman’s bodyguard, Shera, who was spotted near the stage. Subsequently, Shera ascended the stage and raised Salman, prompting a boisterous cheer from the crowd.

Also, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event was the affair which made headlines even after it was concluded. During the event, Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan came together after years and treated fans to a performance. All three Khans were seen doing the hook step of the famous song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

