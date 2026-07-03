Bad news for Salman Khan as Maatrubhumi’s release delayed due to…

Maatrubhumi was expected to arrive in cinemas after undergoing a title change from Battle of Galwan. However, the Salman Khan-starrer has reportedly hit another roadblock, with the CBFC yet to clear the film. Here's everything we know so far.

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Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi (PC: Twitter)

Salman Khan starrer Maatrubhumi has reportedly encountered a major setback. The film, which has already undergone significant changes including a new title and creative revisions has now been put on hold once again. The delay comes despite the makers’ efforts to address concerns surrounding the project. Reports suggest that the latest hurdle is linked to the certification process, leaving the release date uncertain once again. Naturally, the development has sparked fresh curiosity among Salman Khan fans, many of whom have been eagerly waiting to see the actor return in a patriotic war drama. So, why has Maatrubhumi been delayed despite the title change? Here’s everything that’s known so far.

Why has Maatrubhumi been delayed?

According to the latest reports, Maatrubhumi has been put on hold as it is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was earlier expected to arrive during the Independence Day window after missing its original release schedule, but that plan now appears uncertain. The delay is particularly noteworthy because the makers had already made several changes to the project. Originally announced as Battle of Galwan, the film was later renamed Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in an effort to shift the focus from a direct reference to the Galwan Valley clash towards a broader patriotic narrative.

Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, the film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, ahead of the Eid. The release was later pushed back, with reports suggesting the makers were planning a new launch around the Independence Day weekend in August. However, as the CBFC certification is still awaited, the film is now likely to miss its revised release timeline as well.

According to NDTV, sources said, “The title of the film was recently changed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Changes are being made accordingly. It is likely that the release of the film may be further delayed. It is likely to be released in August around the Independence Day weekend.”

Maatrubhumi’s Title change and reported revisions explained

Reports suggest that after the teaser attracted attention for its depiction of the Galwan Valley conflict, the makers decided to make changes to the film. Apart from renaming it Maatrubhumi, several portions were reportedly revised to reduce direct references to China and place greater emphasis on the emotional and human side of the story. Earlier this year, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We understand that a film of this nature is being planned. Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities. And as far as we are concerned, MEA has no role in this or such ventures.”

Reports also claimed that additional scenes were filmed during reshoots to strengthen the narrative. While these changes were intended to help the film navigate sensitivities surrounding its subject, the project is still awaiting the necessary approvals before it can reach cinemas.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan in the role of Colonel Santosh Babu and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Neither Salman Khan nor the filmmakers have officially announced a new release date.