Salman Khan Makes the Sweetest Gestures, Greets Fans Gathered Outside Galaxy on His 58th Birthday

Recently Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday. A sea of fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment later in the evening to extend their wishes.

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan, turned 58 years old today (December 27, 2023). Messages on Tiger 3 actor’s birthday started pouring in from the morning. Needless to say, Salman has enthralled his fans with either Biwi Ho Toh Aisi to Tiger 3, and other films. Following Salman’s birthday, his fans made sure that the actor knew how much they loved him as a sea of fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartment later in the evening to extend their wishes.

In response, Salman was also spotted on the balcony as he waved towards his fans and thanked them for coming. Further, the video in no time went viral on the internet. In the video, Salman was wearing a grey T-shirt as he waved at his fans, showing his iconic Firoza bracelet. Accompanying the actor to the balcony was his father, Salim Khan.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



As soon as the video went online, fans started spamming the comment section with love and wishes. While one fan wrote, “That’s what you call a real stardom and the real emperor. The king and Greatest Of All Time Mahanayak Salman Khan.” Another commented, “Wow he is such an amazing human being…not just a superstar but a generous soul.”

“People just love him for what he is, a simple human being with no pretentiousness at all,” a fan wrote.

On the other hand, Salman on his birthday hosted a birthday party. The party was a small event which consisted of close friends including Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia and others. The Animal actor also dropped a bunch of pictures with Salman and wrote, “Mamu I love you.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)



Recently, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie was released on November 12, 2023. The film managed to gross ₹466.33 crore (US$58 million) worldwide, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

