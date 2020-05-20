Bollywood actor Salman Khan was stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with Aayush Sharma, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Sohail Khan’s son, Jacqueline Fernandez, and alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur for more than 2 months and now finally the Bhaijaan is out for a quick visit to Mumbai to meet his parents and to oversee Being Human relief work. Also Read - Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur to Host a Web-Series About Actors' Personal Lives, Superstar to do First Episode

As per the reports, Salman Khan was in Mumbai for a few hours before returning to Panvel. He took permission and followed all the social distancing guidelines. His parents are staying at Galaxy apartment home in Bandra.

Before the lockdown, Salman had come to Panvel farmhouse along with Arpita, Aayush Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur, Nirvaan Khan and others to discuss an upcoming project. But, were stranded after PM Modi's national lockdown.

The Bharat actor wrote songs Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina, shot them for his YouTube channel with just a DOP. The songs spread love among people amid the lockdown. There are reports that the actor has started working for the third song. He is enjoying the direction part amid the lockdown and just wants to polish his skills. The song will be surrounded with love in the time of lockdown. Once he’s done with the lyrics, he will then rope in a music director.

He helped daily workers financially by directly transferring them money into their accounts. One of the Assistant Directors, Manoj Sharma took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a message from his bank that stated an XXX amount of funds transferred to his account via Being Human. He wrote, “Dear @BeingSalmanKhan sir, unfortunately, I have never get a chance to work with you, nor I am in your team but still you are doing the financial support for thousands of people who are working in film industry without knowing them. Can’t tell you how thankful we all for you”.