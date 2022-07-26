Salman Khan mentions Katrina Kaif viral video: Salman Khan has his own ways to entertain the audience. His ways are unmatchable and full of swag, something like what only he can do, in front of hundreds of people and on social media. He chose to entertain by mentioning Katrina Kaif this time. The actor was present at the song launch event of Vikrant Rona in Mumbai on Monday where he, out of nowhere, took Katrina’s name and gave the audience something nostalgic to think about.Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep-Salman Khan Break Silence on South v/s Bollywood Debate

Salman and Katrina have dated in the past. However, none of them ever confirmed the reports of their relationship. Last year, Katrina married Vicky in a big fort wedding in Rajasthan and that broke the hearts of many fans who have been wanting to see her with Salman one day. However, Salman didn't disappoint the fans this time. At the event recently, he praised Katrina and received a lot of claps and excited hootings in exchange.

In a video that's going viral on social media, Salman interrupts Jacqueline when she's speaking about her dancing skills. Jacqueline says, "Riteish has actually seen me in my first film where I couldn't even walk properly in a song." Riteish takes over from here and says, "We worked together many years ago and I've seen her struggle with Indian dance forms and now she's one of the finest dancers India has." Salman takes over from her and says, "She's not the only one…" while Jacqueline says "you are a good dancer too." Salman laughs and says, "It's not about me. There's also Katrina who has worked very hard."

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan praising Katrina Kaif here:

Salman and Katrina will soon be seen in Tiger 3 together. The duo has earlier teamed up for the previous two films in the Tiger franchise. The fans are super excited to see them sharing the screen space again. Tiger 3 is directed by Manish Sharma and it’s slated to hit the screens on April 21, 2023.