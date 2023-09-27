Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan is here with his loud and clear message as Tiger. Check out the YRF video, the first teaser of Tiger 3 as the fans welcome what happens after Pathaan.

Salman Khan's Message From Tiger 3 is Loud And Clear: "Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger..." - Watch Viral Video

Tiger 3 first teaser: “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi (Until Tiger is dead, he is not defeated)”, says Salman Khan aka Tiger in his new message to the world. The first teaser video from YRF’s Tiger 3 is here and it features Salman in character, requesting his fellow Indians to prove to his son that he is not a traitor. A few visuals of him fighting the army in his rowdy style follow. The first video from the Maneesh Sharma directorial does exactly what it is expected to do – build the right kind of curiosity among the fans.

We don’t see Katrina Kaif‘s glimpse from the new film but a few scenes of her from the previous Tiger films are added in the ‘message’. Salman hints at Tiger 3 being a story about a father-son relationship amid the whole ‘prove I am a true Indian’ plot. As the video begins, we see Tiger recording a message for the Indians, calling out the tiles given to him: Enemy Number 1 and a traitor. He goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in the new action entertainer from YRF‘s spy franchise. As the video suggests, Tiger will do anything to clear his name for his son, the country and those who believed in him.

‘Tiger Ka Message’ is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3 which will be released next month. Watch the message here:

YRF released the viral video on its official platforms to mark the 91st birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. The video also reveals that the story of Tiger 3 is set in the events ‘following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan‘. This is the edge-of-the-seat thriller that the audience was waiting for after Pathaan earlier this earlier. What makes it more exciting is the grand reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the film. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3! The film hits the screens as the big Diwali release this year on November 10. What are your thoughts on the ‘message’?

