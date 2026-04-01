Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan mobbed at President Cup 2026: Fans raise security concerns after chaotic videos amid death threats - Watch

Salman Khan mobbed at President Cup 2026: Fans raise security concerns after chaotic videos amid death threats – Watch

Viral clips show Salman Khan surrounded by a massive crowd, sparking fresh worries about his safety.

What was meant to be a simple public appearance quickly turned into a tense moment for fans of Salman Khan. The superstar, who attended an event in Thane, found himself surrounded by an uncontrollable crowd, and the videos now going viral are raising serious questions. From excited cheers to visible chaos, the situation unfolded fast. And while Salman stayed calm throughout, many online are now asking one thing: was this safe?

Salman Khan gets mobbed at Thane event

On Tuesday, Salman attended the President Cup 2026 event at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. Dressed in a simple brown shirt and black pants, the actor arrived with a security convoy. But within minutes, things got overwhelming. Videos circulating online show Salman being surrounded by a sea of fans as he tried to move through the venue. People pushed forward, phones in hand, all trying to get a closer look or a quick picture.

Despite having security personnel around him, the team seemed to struggle to manage the crowd. At several points, guards were seen trying to create space, but the rush made it difficult.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Society (@bollywoodsocietyy)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral videos spark safety concerns

As the clips spread online, reactions came pouring in. Many users pointed out how risky the situation looked, especially considering the actor’s recent security concerns. Some wrote that the arrangements seemed weak, while others worried that such chaos could lead to injuries, not just for Salman, but for fans as well. One user commented that after the threats Salman has received, such moments feel “risky,” while another said the crowd looked “out of control.” Several fans also urged people to give the actor space instead of rushing towards him.

Salman Khan stays calm amid chaos

Amid all the frenzy, Salman kept his composure. Videos show him smiling and trying to move ahead without reacting to the chaos around him. Even while leaving the venue, the situation remained intense. Clips show fans getting very close to his car, some even leaning in to click pictures, while the security team tried to push them back.

It’s not the first time such scenes have been reported at public events, but this one has clearly struck a nerve online.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi, where he plays an Indian Army colonel. The film, backed by Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the Galwan Valley conflict. The release, which was earlier planned for April 17, has now been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Apart from this, Salman has also lined up another action drama with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, which is expected to go on floors soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.