Salman Khan moves Battle of Galwan shoot to Mehboob Studio amid father Salim Khan’s hospitalisation

Salman Khan is going through a difficult time personally. His father, Salim Khan, has been hospitalised for the past 15 days. Since then, Salman has been managing both hospital visits and his professional commitments. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. Now, there is a new update regarding the film and its shoot. According to a report in India Today, Salman has changed the shooting location of his film due to his father’s health. Initially, the shoot was taking place at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai. However, it has now been shifted to Mehboob Studio. This decision was made so that Salman can stay closer to his father, Salim Khan, and keep track of his health.

Salim Khan is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The distance between the hospital and the studio is just 1 to 1.5 km, and both are located in Bandra. This will make it easier for Salman to manage both his shooting schedule and hospital visits. It will also allow him to spend time with his father and family while continuing his work.

90-year-old Salim Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on February 17 after his health suddenly deteriorated. He suffered a minor brain hemorrhage, following which doctors placed him on a ventilator. A minor medical procedure was performed the next day. His condition is currently stable.

According to reports, Salman is currently shooting a major song for the film. He has adjusted his schedule so that the shoot can continue while ensuring he can quickly reach the hospital if needed. Sources say Salman did not want the work planned with a large crew to be disrupted, but being there for his father is equally important to him.

The release date of Battle of Galwan was originally scheduled for April 17. However, reports now suggest that the film’s release may be postponed until mid-August. So far, no official announcement has been made by the makers. If the film releases around Independence Day, it could face competition from Lahore 1947.

Based on a true story, the film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Salman Khan plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Colonel B. Santosh Babu in the film.

At present, Salman is trying to balance his professional commitments with his family responsibilities.

