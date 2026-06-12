Salman Khan moves High Court in Kala Hiran-related dispute, claims online allegations have damaged his reputation

Salman Khan has escalated a dispute linked to the Kala Hiran controversy by moving the High Court, claiming that certain allegations and public statements have caused significant reputational damage over the years.

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Salman Khan approaches High Court over Kala Hiran controversy (PC: Twitter)

Superstar Salman Khan has once again found himself at the centre of a legal discussion after approaching the Delhi High Court over the upcoming film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The actor has sought immediate intervention from the court, claiming that the film is being made using his real-life image and references without permission. According to his plea, the project allegedly draws direct inspiration from the 1998 blackbuck case linked to him and uses promotional content that strongly resembles his identity. The matter has now reached the stage of an interim hearing as Salman pushes for a complete halt on its release and promotions.

What is Salman Khan’s High Court plea about?

In his legal petition, Salman Khan has requested the Delhi High Court to stop the production, promotion, streaming and release of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. He has argued that the film violates his personality and publicity rights by using material that allegedly points directly towards him.

The actor has claimed that the film’s posters and teaser visuals include a character wearing a bracelet similar to his signature style. He has also stated that promotional content appears to use his identity for commercial benefit without consent. Salman has further alleged that the timing of the film’s rollout, including its scheduled first look release, adds urgency to his plea.

Allegations of reputational harm and legal impact

Salman Khan’s plea also highlights concerns that the film may influence public perception and potentially affect ongoing legal matters related to the original blackbuck case. He has argued that such portrayals could cause long-term damage to his reputation and goodwill built over decades in the industry. He has also sought a strong injunction from the court, requesting a complete ban on any form of circulation, including promotional videos, posters and digital releases connected to the project.

Who has been named in the case?

The petition has been filed against producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Akshay Pandey and other associated parties. The Delhi High Court is expected to hear the interim injunction application soon, which will decide whether the film can continue its promotional rollout.

What do the filmmakers say?

The controversy began shortly after Salman’s legal team issued a notice to the makers of the film. The notice demanded an immediate stop to the release and removal of all promotional material. Producer Amit Jani has denied all allegations. He stated that the film is based only on publicly available information and focuses on broader themes related to wildlife protection and the Bishnoi community’s efforts. He also clarified that the film is not a biopic on Salman Khan.

According to him, only a poster had been released at the time of the dispute, while the teaser was still scheduled for a later date. The director Bharat S Shrinate and the production team have described the film as a suspense-action drama inspired by real-life events.

What happens next in court?

The Delhi High Court will now decide whether to grant an interim stay on the film’s release. The decision is expected to play a crucial role in determining the future of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy as its promotional campaign continues to face legal scrutiny.