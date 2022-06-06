Salman Khan Net Worth: Salman Khan’s security has been beefed up at his Galaxy apartment ever since the news of him receiving a death threat spread like wildfire on the internet. Salman was threatened that he would meet the same fate as late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed by unknown assailants about a week ago. Salman, who has immense popularity among the masses is also one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. Salman, according to a GQ India report charged a whopping Rs 100 Crore for his 2016 blockbuster Sultan. The actor also upped his fee for Tiger Zinda Hai as he was paid over Rs 130 Crore by YRF for starring in the action-thriller. Salman, who has a Net worth of more than Rs 2000 Crore owns a high-rise apartment in Bandra and a farmhouse in Panvel apart from his residential Galaxy apartment.Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

Salman Khan Net Worth And Monthly Income

Salman Khan has a total Net worth of over Rs 2,255 Crore according to a report by Tribune India. Salman who has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season and has now hosted the celeb reality show till its 15th season charges a heavy duty fees. Salman’s Bigg Boss salary and overall earnings contribute to his monthly income that is close to Rs 16 Crore. Also Read - Death Threats Won't Affect Salman Khan's Work Schedule, Actor To Fly To Hyderabad For Shoot Of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan Has a New Bandra Property

Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has signed the agreements for the duplex for a period of 11 months, according to a Times of India report. The property is said to be in close proximity to Galaxy Apartments. The duplex at the 17th and 18th floor of the Bandra’s Maqba Heights, is a property owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The Bandra duplex has a carpet area of 2,265 sq ft and comes at a premium rent of Rs 8.25 lakh/month, according to the TOI report. The apartment will be a home for a writer working for Khan’s firm, the report claims.

Salman Has a Lavish Farmhouse in Panvel

Salman’s Panvel farmhouse has the living room, painted in white with bamboo curtains over large windows according to a GQ India report. The living area also has wooden flooring and mahogany couches and chairs, decorated with ivory cushions and a bunch of ash-coloured timber chairs. An eye-catching beautiful dark grey Buddha statue with a big swimming pool adjacent to the living room.



Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Salman will also have a cameo in Mohanlal starrer Telugu film Godfather. Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in titular role will have Salman making an extended cameo as Avinash Singh Rathore as part of YRF’s spy universe.

