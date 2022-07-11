Bigg Boss OTT 2 Gets Pushed to February 2023: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been delayed due to the grand release of Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan in October 2022. The fans were very much excited about the second season of Bigg Boss OTT due to the engagement and fun experience created by former host Karan Johar in the show. Bigg Boss OTT 1 was aired in 2021 on the digital streaming platform Voot. Divya Agarwal was the winner of the reality web series. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT, were also seen in Bigg Boss 15. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Farah Khan, and Hina Khan were being considered as the host of the show, according to a Bollywood Life report.Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Says Salman Khan Doesn't Listen in Bigg Boss: 'He Was Disinterested'

Bigg Boss 16 Starts From October 2022

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been pushed to February 2022 and it will happen after Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter handle named #BiggBoss_Tak posted, "Breaking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will not happen in August this year. Now, the show will stream after the end of Bigg Boss 16, after Feb month next year Bigg Boss 16 will start from October 2022. Pre production planning started. House construction setup will start within 2 weeks."

Check out this tweet by Bigg Boss Tak:

Breaking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will not happen in August this year. Now, the show will stream after the end of Bigg Boss 16, after Feb month next year Bigg Boss 16 will start from October 2022. Pre production planning started. House construction setup will start within 2 weeks — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2022



Speculations are rife that Hina Khan could possibly host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 that starts February 2023.

