Salman Khan Criminal Intimidation Case: Actor Salman Khan had been accused by journalist Ashok Pandey for allegedly threatening and assaulting the latter. According to Ashok, the Tiger 3 star along with his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh intimidated him in 2019. The stay on the summons that was earlier extended till May 5 and later to June 13, was recently opposed by the journalist at Bombay High Court. Check out this post by Salman on his Instagram handle:Also Read - Chennai Man Gulps Jewellery Worth Rs 1.45 Lakh With Biryani At Friend's Eid Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: From Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana to Ranveer-Alia, Karan Johar's Splendid Guest List Out!

Tiger 3 Actor in Legal Trouble!

According to an India Today report, the complainant has filed an affidavit in Bombay HC opposing court’s decision to grant relief to Salman by extending the stay on summons. In his affidavit, the journalist reportedly stated that the Andheri magistrate court followed the due process of law and considering the evidence and seriousness of the case, the summons had been issued to the actor and his bodyguard. Also Read - Video Captures Moment SpaceX Splashes Down On Earth With 4 Astronauts Including Indian-Origin Aboard | Watch

Salman Denies Allegations by Ashok!

In 2019, Ashok in his complaint had alleged that he was filming the accused cycling on the road in Mumbai. Later, the Tiger 3 actor had snatched his mobile phone and they also had an argument when reportedly Salman had threatened him. But in his petition, the actor maintained that he had not said anything to the journalist during the alleged incident.

For more updates on Salman Khan check out this space at India.com.