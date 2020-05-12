Ahead of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song ‘Tere Bina’ release, the actor shares interview videos on his YouTube channel. Both the actors were interviewed by Waluscha De Sousa. Salman shares how he is keeping himself busy amid the lockdown at his Panvel farmhouse. He not only launched his YouTube channel but also shot for a song inside his beautiful property. There were only three people- Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP who managed to create a music video. Also Read - Tere Bina Teaser Out: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Romance Will Amp up Your Mood

Salman Khan in a candid interview with Waluscha told, "Back home in Bandra, we have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking me to sing for him. So far, I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those. It wasn't fitting into any of my films, so we decided to release it now." Talking about why he is using lockdown to release singles, Salman said, "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know that we would be here under a lockdown. So, we wanted to keep ourselves busy, and that's when we decided to do these songs."

Jacqueline, on the other hand, revealed that Salman was the actor, singer, director and producer. She was the in-charge of moving props and lighting, besides featuring in the video.

Watch the videos here:

Tere Bina song is composed by Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed. The romantic song shows picturesque locations of the actor’s farmhouse

Tere Bina will be out on May 12 at 12pm.