Music doyen and renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar was known for her melodious songs and soulful renditions, so much so, that her song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo left Pandit Nehru in tears. Her demise left the nation in shock and social media was flooded with tributes to the late singer. Today Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to Instagram and paid a gut-wrenching tribute to the late singer. In the video, Salman can be seen singing Mangeshkar’s Lag Jaa Gale. “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji,” wrote Khan in the caption.Also Read - 'I Didn't Have The Courage': Dharmendra On Why He Didn't Attend Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans appreciated Salman for his heartfelt tribute to Mangeshkar. ‘Love u salman Sir❤️,’ wrote a fan. ‘Never has been, never will be any1 like u Salmanji,’ wrote another. On the work front, Salman is currently shooting with Katrina Kaif for the film Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of villain in the film and Shah Rukh Khan is expected to play a cameo in it. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed in Nashik's Ramkund, Followed by Short Prayer by Family- See Pics

Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Her cremation was attended by political and Bollywood bigwigs. Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.