Salman Khan planning to leave iconic Galaxy Apartments? Here’s everything you need to know

Salman Khan’s new six-storey sea facing house is reportedly being built on land owned by his mother, Salma Khan. The total construction area is expected to be around 1,014 square metres.

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Salman Khan (PC -Instagram)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan may soon move out of his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, and shift to a new home. Reports suggest that the decision comes amid security concerns following repeated threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang and the 2024 shooting incident. According to the ABP report, Salman has acquired a plot of land in Bandra and received approval for the construction of a new six-storey house. Once the construction is completed, the actor is expected to move into the new residence along with his entire family.

While there has been no official confirmation from Salman Khan or his team, reports suggest that the move is being planned with safety and privacy in mind.

Salman Khan’s new six-storey seaside home

Salman Khan gets approval for new six-storey building in Badra which is sea facing. According to reports, the project received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on June 16. The new residence will be built in Bandra’s Chimbai area, located just a short distance from Salman Khan’s current home, Galaxy Apartments. Salman has been living at Galaxy Apartments since 1974, and the new property is expected to become the actor’s future residence once construction is completed.

It is worth noting that in 2024, two bike-borne assailants opened fire outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. Investigations later revealed alleged links to the Bishnoi gang. Following the incident, Salman Khan’s security was tightened and he was provided with Y+ security cover. In addition, the balcony from which he usually greets fans was reinforced with bulletproof glass as part of enhanced safety measures.

Salman Khan’s new house is reportedly being built on land owned by his mother, Salma Khan. According to sources from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the new residence will come up on a plot belonging to Salma Khan. Earlier, the property had a two-storey house built before 1956, which was later demolished by the family after they purchased it due to its deteriorating condition. The new project will include a ground floor, stilt parking, and six upper floors. The total construction area is expected to be around 1,014 square metres. The project will reportedly be developed by Sach Developers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had granted preliminary approval (IOD) for the construction in October 2025.

Reports suggest that no trees will be cut during the construction of the project. Instead, new trees of native species will be planted within the complex and surrounding areas as part of the development plan. Located on a quiet lane away from the main road, the new residence is expected to offer Salman Khan and his family greater security and privacy compared to their current home. However, Salman Khan and his team have not made any official statement regarding the project so far.