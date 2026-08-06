Salman Khan played Lord Ram before Ranbir Kapoor, film shelved after 40% shoot – Here’s what happened

Did you know? Salman Khan had shot 40% of a Ramayana film that was later shelved. The reason was growing bond between Sohail Khan and Pooja Bhatt. Here's everything you need to know.

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Salman Khan played Lord Ram before Ranbir Kapoor PC- (Twitter)

With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana creating massive excitement ahead of its 2026 release, an interesting chapter from Bollywood’s past has once again grabbed attention. Years before Ranbir Kapoor was cast as Lord Ram, Salman Khan was set to play the iconic role in a big-screen adaptation of the epic. However, despite shooting a significant portion of the film, the project was never completed.

Why was Salman Khan’s film on Ramayan shelved?

The ambitious film was reportedly planned in the mid-1990s and was to be directed by Sohail Khan. According to multiple reports, Salman Khan had been cast as Lord Ram, while Sonali Bendre was chosen to play Sita. Pooja Bhatt was also signed for a key role. Unlike many films that are shelved before shooting begins, this project had already completed nearly 40 per cent of its filming before production came to an abrupt halt.

Salman had reportedly filmed several scenes and even posed for promotional photographs dressed as Lord Ram, carrying the traditional bow and arrow. The film was expected to be one of the biggest mythological projects of its time.

However, reports suggest the film was shelved due to personal issues rather than financial or creative reasons.

During the shoot, Sohail Khan and Pooja Bhatt reportedly grew close to each other, with Pooja even speaking publicly about the possibility of marriage in a 1995 interview. It is believed that Salim Khan advised Sohail against the relationship, leading to disagreements that eventually affected the film’s production.

Despite Salman’s reported efforts to resolve the situation and keep the project on track, Pooja Bhatt is said to have exited the film. Her departure reportedly brought the production to a standstill, and the ambitious adaptation was eventually shelved.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Nearly three decades later, Ramayana is once again at the centre of Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation, produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in 2027.

Apart from Ramayana, several mythological films are currently in the works, including Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman starring Rishab Shetty. Even so, Salman Khan’s unfinished Ramayana remains one of Bollywood’s biggest unreleased projects and a fascinating “what could have been” story in Indian cinema.