Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan plays Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2? Heres truth behind viral photo of actor with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

Salman Khan plays Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2? Here’s truth behind viral photo of actor with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

Salman Khan may appear in the role of “Bade Saab” in Dhurandhar 2? Here's everything you need to know about the viral pic from the sets of Ranveer Singh's movie.

Following the immense success of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, all eyes are now on Dhurandhar 2. Reports suggest that Salman Khan will also be seen in the film, further adding to the buzz. A photo circulating on social media has fueled fans’ excitement even more. Anticipation for the film has been steadily rising since the release of the Dhurandhar 2 poster and teaser on February 3.

Salman Khan’s photo is going viral

Following the release of the teaser and poster for Dhurandhar 2, a photo linked to the film is now creating a buzz on social media. Since it surfaced, discussions have intensified about a possible appearance by Salman Khan in the film. The image has led fans to speculate that Bhaijaan may be playing a key role and is currently shooting for the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)



Fans are reacting to the photo

People are reacting enthusiastically to the viral photo of Salman Khan. While some believe the image may have been created using AI, others suggest that Salman Khan could be making a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar 2. As of now, there has been no official statement or confirmation from the film’s makers regarding the photo. However, several media reports claim that Salman Khan may appear in the role of “Bade Saab” in Dhurandhar 2.

It is being said that after the meteoric success of Dhurandhar, the makers are aiming to make the sequel even more explosive and impactful than the first film. They are leaving no stone unturned to achieve this, which may be why Salman Khan was considered for the project.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.