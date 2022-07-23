Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter’s office in south Mumbai. The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case. Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there. Post Salman’s visit a video of cops, taking turns to pose with Bollywood superstar outside Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office went viral. In the videos, one can see Salman stopped to pose with elated cops before heading to his car. The actor looked dapper in a maroon sweatshirt and black pants.Also Read - Salman Khan Seeks Weapon License From Mumbai Police After Death Threat

Watch Salman posing with the cops below:

Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Singer Afsana Khan Hugs Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father In An Emotional Video- Watch

The star power and influence beyond movies #SalmanKhan has on the people all over the country is unmatched . This is the main reason why politicians beuracrarts and even police top officials approach him to propagate messages on a large scale . pic.twitter.com/DEFuAnr0uV — Dr Nihal M (@Being_Nihal133) July 22, 2022



Salman went to Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar office in connection with his application for the weapon license. The actor applied for a weapon license for self-protection in view of the threat letter that he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang last month.“Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai Police, after he recently received a threat letter,” said the Mumbai Police. Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan Receiving Death Threats: He's a Harmless Man... | Exclusive

For the unreversed, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for actor Salman Khan.

A Mumbai crime branch team, conducting a probe into a letter threatening actor Salman Khan and his father, went to Pune last month and questioned Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police official said.