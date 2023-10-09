Home

Salman Khan Poses With Alizeh Agnihotri For His Brand’s New Collection: ‘Genes Mein Hai Love’

Salman Khan, on Monday, shared a picture with niece Alizeh Agnihotri on his social media handle to launch the new women's collection for his brand Being Human.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Salman's sister and former actor Atul Agnihotri.

Salman Khan, in a bid to tease his fans, shared a picture on his social media handle on October 8. The picture displayed the actor with a woman as they both wore all-white tracksuits. The picture fueled speculation around the wedding bells of the most eligible bachelor while a few others assumed the announcement of another project of the actor. As the anticipations grew at an unprecedented pace, Salman has now revealed the identity of the woman while announcing his new venture.

Salman Khan, on Monday, shared another picture on his social media handle to launch the new women’s collection for his brand Being Human. The picture had the Tiger 3 actor posing with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri as they both dressed in matching ensembles. In the first picture, Salman and Alizeh can be seen dressed in an all-denim ensemble while the second one has them wearing black monochrome outfits. Sharing the adorable pictures, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor wrote, “Genes mein hai love & care… we’re just being us. @alizehagnihotri in the all-new women’s collection!”

It is worth noting that Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and former actor Atul Agnihotri. Alizeh is all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry with the upcoming film Farrey. The film is slated to release on November 24. Earlier in September, Salman shared the first teaser of the film to encourage her niece as she embarks on the journey to become a popular actress.

Not only this, but Salman also dropped a heartfelt post for Alizeh on her birthday and wrote, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna (Do a favor to your uncle, whatever you do, do it with heart and hard work)! Always yaad rakho (remember), Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3. The film will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is slated for a Diwali release and is expected to shatter all the box-office records.

