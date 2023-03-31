Home

Salman Khan Poses With Aryan Khan For Rare Pictures at The Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch – See Inside Pics

Salman Khan and Aryan Khan pose together stylishly for the paparazzi at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre launch while fans go 'bhai-bhai' at the rare moment.

Salman Khan Poses With Aryan Khan For Rare Pictures at The Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Lanch - See Inside Pics (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: It was the big night of stars at the inauguration of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday evening. Many Bollywood stars including the likes of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani among others posed in their best looks at the event. The stars flashed their million-dollar smiles for the paparazzi but something special just stole the show.

It was also the night when the fans, for that rare time, saw Salman Khan posing with the son of his buddy, Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri Khan, Aryan, and Suhana Khan were posing together for the paps when Salman also arrived at the event and they all posed like one family. Later, as Gauri and Suhana moved ahead, Aryan and Salman gave each other a side-hug and posed together in style, giving the SRK-Salman fans a special moment to cherish for a long time.

CHECK SALMAN KHAN-ARYAN KHAN POSING TOGETHER AT NITA AMBANI’S EVENT:

The cultural centre that’s been created and launched in the heart of the financial capital of India is a one-of-a-kind establishment. It is a brass-and-glass structure made to trap the latest from the world of entertainment and tech-related events. It is meant to give a world-class platform to Indian culture and talent, and thereby encourage local talent to go global. The day one of the grand launch had The Grand Theatre to watch Feroz Abbas Khan’s debut spectacle ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’.

While Shah Rukh gave it a miss, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Athiya Shetty, Kanika Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, Smriti Irani, Sonam Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dilip Joshi among other attended the grand event in Mumbai.

