Salman Khan Posts Picture With Mystery Girl, Fans Ask ‘Bhai Ne Shaadi Karli Kya’

Salman Khan recently shared a picture with a mystery girl while netizens went berserk as they dropped hilarious comments.

Salman Khan’s Picture With Mystery Girl Makes Fans go Bonkers: Salman Khan has a massive fan following and the actor always makes headlines not just with his films, stage shows and endorsements but his social media posts as well. The actor is also making a lot of buzz with his upcoming spy action-thriller Tiger 3. Movie buffs are lauding the first glimpse of the YRF actioner titled Tiger Ka Message. Salman recently posted a picture with a mystery girl with a heartfelt captioned. His viral post received hilarious reactions from netizens. The Tiger 3 actor took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “I’ll always have your back.”

SALMAN KHAN’S PIC WITH MYSTERY GIRL GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL PICTURE GETS HILARIOUS RESPONSE FROM NETIZENS

In the photo Salman and the mystery girl whose back faces the camera are twining in white blazer and matching pants. In the pic, a message says, “Sharing a piece of my heart tomorrow…27/12”. Fans came up with funny comments. A user wrote, “Bhabhi reveal bhaijaan? 🤔” Another fan commented, “bhabhi jaan❤️”. A netizen also wrote, “Bhai ne shaadi kar li kya”. Abdu Rozik commented, “I love this so creative and romantic ❤️❤️❤️”. Deanne Pandey wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️awwwwww 😍😍😍😍😍”. While some fans thought it is Katrina or a mystery girl, many believed it is none other than the actor’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alivira and Atul Agnihotri. For the unersed, Salman is producing Alvira’s upcoming Bollywood debut movie Farrey. The film is directed by Jamtara fame Soumendra Padhi.

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special appearance in the spy actioner as Pathaan.

