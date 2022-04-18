Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party: Actor Shehnaaz Gill attended the famous Iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddiqui for the first time. The popular actress and singer looked sparkling as she wore a silver-white Punjabi suit to the bash where the who’s who of the film industry was spotted enjoying food together. However, what caught everyone’s eye was how Salman Khan, who’s one of the regulars at the party every year, made sure that Shehnaaz was being taken care of.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, TejRan Among Others Glam Up For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party - Watch Viral Videos

As per a report published in BollywoodLife, Shehnaaz was one of the many important guests at the party and since it was her first big Iftaar bash, Salman tried his best to make sure she was comfortable amid all the guests. In a few viral videos from inside the party, Shehnaz is seen bonding with Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Georgia Andirani, and Baba Siddiqui’s daughter Arshia Siddiqui. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Goes Sultry in Hot Embellished Mini Skirt, Flaunts Legs in These Sexy Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sidnaaz forever love 😍💝💝💝 (@sid_sana22)

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gets Goofy With Her Brother Shehbaz, Fans Say, 'Lucky To Have a Sister Like Her’- See Happy Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ꧁☠︎☬༒~Shehnaaz~☠︎☬༒꧂ (@shehnaazkaurgillshukla_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by кυℓℓυ кι мσтι ❤️✨ (@sidnaaz_.amrita)

Shehnaaz, who arrived at the party with her friend and designer Ken Ferns, was all smiling and posing pretty for the paparazzi. She looked absolutely lovely in her traditional avatar while the hosts made sure that she was not feeling aloof. The report in the entertainment portal quoted a source from the party as saying, “Salman and Shehnaaz talked for hours and they even had food together. In fact, Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she could be comfortable at the bash. They were talking non-stop and Shehnaaz as always looked happy in Salman’s company.”

Salman’s affection for Shehnaaz, especially after Salman Khan Sidharth Shukla’s passing away, has only increased. Earlier, when the actress made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 to give a special tribute to Sidharth, Salman couldn’t resist tearing up. He also wished Shehnaaz well and asked her to move on in life. The superstar also revealed that he has been in touch with Sidharth’s family and makes sure that they are being looked after. Well, seems like Shehnaaz has made her place in the heart of Salman Khan who’s anyway known to take care of people who are close to him in the industry.