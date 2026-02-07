Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor make surprise appearance at RSS event, video goes viral

Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor make surprise appearance at RSS event, video goes viral

A public gathering in Mumbai drew attention after two major Bollywood stars were seen attending a cultural programme, sparking online discussion and widespread reactions.

A quiet evening in Mumbai turned into a moment of surprise when two of Bollywood’s biggest stars were spotted at a public event. Videos circulating online showed Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attending a gathering that many did not expect to see them at. The visuals quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and discussion across social media platforms.

The appearance drew attention not just because of the stars present, but also due to the nature of the event itself. Fans and viewers were left wondering what brought these actors together at the same venue.

What was the event about?

Salman Khan attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Vyakhyanmala event on Saturday, February 7. The programme is part of a two-day lecture series titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons.” The event is being held as part of the RSS centenary celebrations and aims to reflect on the organisation’s long journey and its vision for the future.

Watch: Salman Khan attending the event

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan arrives to attend RSS Mumbai Vyakhyanmala titled “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons”.#RSS (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/IdDe0eyx5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ranbir Kapoor was also present at the event along with filmmaker Subhash Ghai and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi. More than 900 eminent personalities attended the gathering, including scientists, industrialists, artists, and thinkers from different fields.

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor attending the event

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived on the occasion of the centenary year of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s, 100 years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons. pic.twitter.com/EUxdLs25Ld — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Also read: Salman Khan’s jacket costs more than a Toyota Fortuner, internet can’t keep calm: ‘Baap of Bollywood’

Key moments from the event

The two-day programme began on February 7 and will conclude on February 8 at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Mumbai. It brought together senior RSS leaders and invited speakers who addressed the public on social, cultural, and national themes.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke during the lecture series and stated that the organisation is not against anyone and does not seek power or popularity. He explained that the Sangh does not act in reaction to incidents but focuses on supporting and strengthening positive efforts already underway in the country.

About Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

On the professional front, Salman Khan is set to headline the patriotic war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen portraying Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, which is slated for a Diwali 2026 release. He also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, expected to arrive in theatres in mid-2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.