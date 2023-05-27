Home

Salman Khan Reacts To Fan’s Marriage Proposal: “My Days Are Over’

Salman Khan has a crazy fan following.

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors. At the age of 57, the Dabangg star’s fan following continues to grow. The actor who is currently in Abu Dhabi for the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, has been in the limelight for the last few days. In a video that has surfaced online, Salman Khan can be seen getting a marriage proposal which he rejects saying, “You should’ve met me 20 years ago.”

During an interaction with the media, a presenter tells Salman Khan that she has come all the way from Hollywood only to tell him that she fell in love with the actor the moment she saw her. In response to the proposal, the actor playfully quips, “You are talking about Shahrukh Khan, right? The presenter immediately responded to insist that she is talking about Salman Khan and then asked for his hand for marriage. She went on to ask, “Will you marry me?”

Salman Khan replied politely, saying, “My days of getting married are over.” He then told the fan that she should have met him 20 years ago.

As soon as the clip from Abu Dhabi went viral, fans were surprised to see Salman’s reaction. One person wrote, “No one can match his sense of humor ‘are you talking about Shahrukh Khan’?? Haha.”

Another commented, “He is looking so good.”



Salman Khan’s love life has always made headlines. Despite being linked to several people over the years, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is still unmarried. This compels his fans to keep asking him if he will ever settle down. Earlier this year, when he was asked about his marriage plans, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said, “Woh toh plan tha. Bahu ka nehi, bachhe ka tha. Lekin woh law ke hisaab se toh Hindustan mein ho nehi sakta. Ab dekhenge kya karein, kaise karein (That was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law though, it was for a child. But according to the law of the land, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do, how to do it).”

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Apart from that, he is all set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. Reports suggest that the preparations for Kick 2 have begun and Jacqueline Fernandes has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Salman. The duo had starred in the first part of the actioner.

